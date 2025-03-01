Histle the time losses of the goalkeepers. The image of a goalkeeper body excessively retaining the ball in his hands with the score favorable to the interests of his team will end. At least that is the intention of the International Board (IFAB), the institution that ensures the update of football standards and that met this Saturday at its annual summit, which this time took place in Belfast. How do IFAB plan to get this? Well, penalizing the offender team. If the goalkeeper retains the ball for more than eight seconds, his set will be penalized with a corner against, to a extent that he will enter into force in a mandatory way in all countries from the 2025-2026 season. Although the first tournament in which it will be applied will be at the Club World Cup, which starts on June 14.

Until now, the regulation stipulated that if they retained for more than six seconds the ball should be sanctioned with an indirect free within the area. Excessive punishment that almost any referee has ever applied. For this reason, the IFAB has decided to retouch the norm (once successfully tested, according to their opinion, in base soccer competitions) to limit these time losses. The modification means that if a goalkeeper retains the ball for more than eight seconds (with the referee using a five -second visual count), the referee will grant a corner kick to the opposite team, ”explained the IFAB.

The International Board gives the option to tournaments so that the referees are explained live after a decision of the VAR

Nothing has said, however, about another of the ways that the goalkeepers use to delay the resumption of the game, such as goal services, which are eternalized in some cases.

It was not the only regulation approved this Saturday. It was also determined that it is an obligation that only the captain of each team can go to the collegiate to comment on their decisions. This rule was applied, and was very good received, in the last Eurocup and this campaign has been implemented by competitions that have considered it appropriate, such as the Spanish League. It was a recommendation that will become an obligation.

FIFA will rehearse the wenger law on the offside: it would only be illegal position when the striker is totally advanced

On the other hand, with respect to VAR, no new mandatory measures are introduced. That is optionally given to the different competitions so that the members issue a live explanation about the grass and publicly after a decision taken after a play in the VAR. For example, that would have avoided any mess a few days ago when the collegiate of Las Palmas-Barça annulled a local goal outside the game after first reviewing a possible penalty by Eric Garcia.

With respect to the offside the guardians of the football rules had on the table what is already known as WENGER law. The former Arsenal coach bets because the offside is modified and is only considered illegal position when the striker has advanced all parts of his body with respect to the defense. The International Board has taken note of the matter and has stipulated that he must continue to carry out tests in this regard. “It has been decided to proactively search for competitions to perform more off -game tests with the aim of promoting attack football and encouraging opportunities to score goals, while keeping the attraction of this sport. FIFA will carry out these tests in some of its next competitions, ”they said from the IFAB. Changing the offside would be a revolution.