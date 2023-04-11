Chivas continue in the dispute for the first places in the general table. The team led by coach Veljko Paunovic dreams of being able to sneak into the top four to avoid the playoffs and qualify directly for the next round.
So far, the rojiblancos are in sixth place with 26 points, equaling Pachuca in points, although with a lower goal difference.
Now, and despite the fact that the regular phase of the tournament is not yet over, the Guadalajara board of directors would already be analyzing the goalkeeper who will replace ‘Wacho’ Jiménez under the three sticks. And it is that the goal has been one of the issues that most bothers those in long pants on the team.
At the time there was talk of interest in the Mexican goalkeeper from Santos Laguna Carlos Acevedo, however, with the resounding refusal of the Guerreros group, Chivas would bet on the goal Hugo Gonzalezwho currently defends the gate of Rayos del Necaxa.
The goalkeeper Miguel Jiménez has had moments with chiaroscuro so far in the Clausura, and he does not quite convince the chiverío fans that they would look for a goalkeeper with more credentials in the position.
Thus Hugo Gonzalez He is on track to be the possible first Chivas signing for the next leg market. The 28-year-old goalkeeper has a market value of $800,000; In addition, he has defended the gates of clubs like América, Monterrey, Juarez and Necaxa.
