Chivas de Guadalajara is looking for a guaranteed goalkeeper. Since the departure of Rodolfo Cota from Rebaño Sagrado, the rojiblanco team has struggled to find a footballer in this position who can provide them with security. José Antonio Rodríguez, Raúl Gudiño and Miguel ‘Wacho’ Jiménez received several opportunities, but none of them have lived up to expectations.
The board’s favorite candidate to occupy this position was Carlos Acevedo, who currently plays for Santos Laguna, but the high claims of his club make this transaction almost impossible. According to the most recent reports, the rojiblancos would be looking for Hugo González, a youth squad from América who plays for Necaxa.
During several transfer markets, Hugo González has sounded like an option to reach Chivas, however, this operation has never been closed. In an interview with the TUDN network, the goalkeeper himself stated that he has been close to joining the Flock, but that Monterrey, owner of his letter, rejected the proposal.
“It did not happen, it was complicated, because there was an issue that was involved in Monterrey and they, who are the owners of my letter, decided not to and… well, it was practically for that reason, because it was already nothing to be done, but It couldn’t be done… and that’s where that opportunity was lost.”
– Hugo Gonzalez on Chivas
The 32-year-old goalkeeper, who still has a contract with Rayados and is currently on loan at Necaxa, stated in this interview that he has tried to leave the Monterrey club, but that it is a complicated situation because this is not a club that needs to be sold.
In the end, González left open the possibility to play with Chivas de Guadalajara in the future. “Now that a new directive has entered, there will be an option to analyze again and think about what we can do,” said the Mexican goalkeeper.
