He America club is in a moment of uncertainty despite having a good season in the regular phase of the Closure 2023 of the MX League. Las Águilas were eliminated by Chivas de Guadalajara in the semifinal of the contest and as a result of this there have been several changes in the institution, the most notable being the departure of Fernando Ortiz as technical director.
‘Tano’ Ortiz resigned from the Águilas on May 22 and it is the date on which the team still has not found who will be its new coach. In this context, the Azulcrema board of directors has begun to plan its squad for the Opening 2023. One of the priorities for the next one was to strengthen the defense, so America managed to hire Kevin Alvarez.
According to the most recent journalistic reports, the board headed by Santiago Baños will bring in a new goalkeeper to compete for the position with Luis Angel Malagon.
According to this information, given the possible departure of Óscar Jiménez, the board of directors has on its radar an element that emerged from the basic forces of the Coapa club: fernando tapia.
He 21-year-old goalkeeper trained in the basic forces of Club América and is currently on loan at Venados FC of the expansion league. The goalkeeper originally from Villahermosa, Tabasco, would return to Las Águilas in this summer market.
The goalkeeper played 10 games in the 2023 Clausura of the Expansion League and one more game in the league. He had an outstanding performance with Venados and showed that he is a great saver and has great reflexes.
Malagón will miss the start of Apertura 2023 because he is concentrating with the Mexican National Team for the Gold Cup. In this context, both Óscar Jiménez and Fernando Tapia would have the opportunity to have minutes.
