The eagles of america They have suffered in this tournament from errors both in defense and in goal. Since the departure of goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to Serie A with Salernitana nothing was the same again.
Paco Memo’s place was taken by the Mexican Oscar Jiménez, however, the errors ended up costing him dearly and now he will be on the bench. This time it will be Luis Malagón’s turn to be able to show himself and convince the coach Fernando Ortíz. Although the managers are already analyzing the signing of an already consolidated goalkeeper.
With information from the journalist Cesar Luis Merlodespite the fact that Malagón will have the opportunity to fight for ownership, the high command would bet on the goal of Atlético San Luis, Marcelo Baroverowhom those in long pants from Coapa would not look with bad eyes for his arrival.
At 39 years of age, the ‘Trapito’ will end his contract with the Tuneros and will not renew. The Argentine goalkeeper has plenty of experience and is one of the most beloved goalkeepers in Mexican soccer. Likewise, the price of him in the leg market is low, with a value on his letter that is around 300 thousand dollars.
Although the numbers are usually cold, and despite the fact that he is a good goalkeeper, in the Mexican teams in which he has played, he has received a significant number of goals.
The next few weeks will be of the utmost importance to determine who will be in charge of protecting the Americanist cabin. In 90 min we will continue reporting.
#goalkeeper #free #Clausura #liking #America
