One of the most remembered images of the great match of the weekend between América and Monterrey is the terrible blunder by goalkeeper Esteban Andrada that Diego Valdés took advantage of to make it 1-1. The Argentine goalkeeper came out to stop a routine play and ended up putting the ball on a silver platter for the Águilas footballer.
The strange move has gone around the world and Andrada himself has accepted his big mistake. “It was for wanting to avoid a center. At the moment one has to decide. It was the option that was convenient, but I missed it. You have to be self-critical”, declared the Rayados goalkeeper.
Hugo González, current Necaxa footballer, sent a hint through his social networks to Monterrey and its goalkeeper. The Mexican goalkeeper, who according to the most recent reports is being followed by Chivas de Guadalajara, published a video in which he is seen leaving his area to cut off a possible counterattack and accompanied it with emojis of a mocking face, lightning and a bottle of champagne.
González’s letter belongs to Monterrey, a team with which he could not consolidate for two stages. The soccer player from San Luis Potosí made several specific errors, such as Andrada’s, and earned the rejection of the Rayados fans, who gave him the nickname “Manos Guangas.”
This publication seems to rekindle the rivalry between the albiazul fans and their former goalkeeper. The hint would be directed at the fans who criticized him during his time as a Rayados player and not as a direct mockery of Andrada.
