On April 19, the Mexican National Team will play a friendly match against the United States, so the coaching staff headed by Diego Cocca He will have to send his second list of summoned for the confrontation. According to the journalist TUDN, Gibran Araigeone of the most complicated issues for this duel will be the call of the goalkeepers.
This is because it will be a friendly confrontation and it is known in advance that Diego Cocca It would be limited to be able to bring the elements that he wants, since he will only be able to call those who are active in the MX League or even in the MLS, while the players who are in Europe would have to be discarded on this occasion.
In his first call, the Argentine strategist summoned Carlos Acevedo, Antonio Rodriguez and Guillermo Ochoa like his three goalkeepers, so it could be thought that he will summon the first two again, but since he cannot count on the goalkeeper of the salernitanathe one chosen for that last position would be Luis Angel Malagon who after replacing Oscar Jimenez In ownership of the Azulcrema team, he has done things well.
And it is that the Club América youth squad has been noticed in the most complicated matches of the Azulcrema team in the regular phase and on the occasions when he has not been present it was noted on the scoreboards. That is why the national strategist would choose the goalkeeper as one more option taking into account his past in the Tokyo 2020 Pre-Olympic and Olympic Games where he was part of sharing with Guillermo Ochoa and sebastian jury.
