The Cameroonian imposed himself with his saves and replaced Handanovic. He’s doing well in Milan but the big Premier League players like him and the Nerazzurri balance needs to be sorted out. So Marotta follows Empoli’s number one

The season as a great protagonist that he is experiencing with the Inter shirt has made André Onana a transfer market man. The Nerazzurri club has no intention of selling him after registering him on a free transfer on 1 July last year, but at the same time they know that in the face of a mind-boggling offer, it would be difficult to resist. For this reason, in addition to following a couple of profiles abroad, he has put Cameroonian Guglielmo Vicario at the top of the list of possible substitutes, Empoli’s full back who, before his recent injury, was the star of a great season.

CAPITAL GAIN — After successful years and a doping ban, Onana had broken up with Ajax in 2021-22 and had several clubs wanting him on a free transfer. The CEO Marotta, the ds Ausilio and his deputy Baccin had anticipated the competition by making sure of it as early as January 2022, with the medical visits carried out before his departure for the African Cup of Nations. Landed at Pinetina last summer, in theory he was supposed to be Handanovic’s backup, but in reality he remained behind the Slovenian number one for just a month and a half. From the beginning of October onwards he took on the starting shirt and never let it go, neither in Serie A nor in the cups. Now he is one of the certainties of a team that is in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, in the semifinals of the Italian Cup and in the running for one of the top four positions in Serie A. It only cost commissions and now its valuation, especially if it was a of the top clubs in the Premier League, it would be around 60-70 million. See also Stick in the Europa League: Arsenal left, one of the great favorites, video

CHELSEA, UNITED AND… — Onan is fine in Milan and doesn’t think about leaving. With his parades he has become an idol of the fans and he likes the people’s chants and certificates of esteem. Even in the locker room he is appreciated for his smile and the positivity he exudes. However, this does not mean that the big names in England have not already knocked on his door. Not only Chelsea, who are oriented towards replacing Mendy, but also Manchester United, who, while wanting to keep De Gea, have not yet closed for his renewal. And also keep an eye on Tottenham who have Lloris under contract for another season, but the Frenchman is turning 37. It is unlikely that he will be able to start as an undisputed owner even in 2023-24.

VICAR IN POLE — The goalkeeper whom Empoli bought last June for 8 million plus a percentage on future resale has more than doubled his value. Now Guglielmo Vicario is worth no less than 20 million and is also followed closely by Juventus and foreign clubs, especially the Premier League. Inter consider him the best profile that can be purchased among the Italian ones: because he has an important physique, considerable potential and because relations with Empoli are excellent after the loans from Pinamonti and Satriano. For the moment there has only been contact with the agent, Gabriele Giuffrida. If Onana goes away, however, that contact will become something … much more concrete. See also F3 | Martins goes to ART Grand Prix, Collet stays with MP

March 22, 2023 (change March 22, 2023 | 20:53)

