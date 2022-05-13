In Tuscany the federal prosecutor on a decisive match for promotion: 5-1 for the Tau who scored 3 goals while the rivals dodged. The Leghorn club, party to the dispute, filed a complaint

They were all in disbelief at the Comunale di Altopascio (Lucca) when in injury time the goalkeeper of Figline, the visiting team, passed the ball to an opponent leaving the hosts, the Tau, free to score. Identical scene a few seconds later, when after a retro cross from the trocar the same goalkeeper lightly hit the ball with his head and then opened the door. It happened on Wednesday in Excellence Tuscany, during the penultimate match of a triangular match that offered two direct promotions to Serie D. A match that ended 5-1 for Tau, who scored 3 goals between 90 ‘and 94’ while the others dodged, and which the federal prosecutor is now investigating. To understand the reasons it is necessary to delve into the (complex) formula of the tournament. The victim of the 3 “gifted” goals, which presented a complaint together with the winners, would be Livorno, the historic square of Italian football which ended in Excellence after the disappearance of the previous club. See also In preparation for a conventional military attack, the websites of Ukrainian banks and ministries are exposed to "Russian" hacking

How many calculations – The amaranths, together with the Tau and the Figline, finished their group in first place and are clashing to move up in the category. Only the first two classified will make it, the third will have to go through the playoffs. Figline (first with 5 points) is already certain of the promotion to D, Livorno and Tau follow him (4 points) waiting for Sunday’s direct match at Picchi. In the event of a tie, however, all three would be on equal points: the team with the best goal difference would celebrate the promotion, the others would see it in yet another play-off. After the “offending” match the Tau would pass, hence the suspicions of Livorno, who accused the Figline of having “facilitated” the opponents’ goal to put the labronics at a disadvantage and forcing them to win to avoid the playoff. A result that would also benefit Figline, who would go to D as second. Mere calculations therefore, at least according to Livorno, so much so that in some voices that have spread on the Whatsapp chats of half of Tuscany this is how the protagonists of the race “justify” the defeat. Clearly, whoever is investigating will also have to prove the veracity of this material. See also Sebastián Villa: from the complaint for gender violence to the hero of Boca

“An attack on the city” – “In 40 years I have never seen anything like this” the denunciation of the amaranth president, Paolo Toccafondi, present in the stands on Wednesday together with his coach and the sporting director. “Figline’s behavior was surreal, so together with the Tau we presented a complaint to the Amateur League and the federal prosecutor’s office. It will be up to them to assess whether our hypothesis of sporting offense against Livorno is valid or not “. “A direct attack and a lack of respect for an entire city” the anger of the flag, today club manager, Igor Protti. “But Livorno is not being fooled: we will win the game and the championship. Then we will see what happens ”. “The hope is that all the investigations can be concluded in a short time” commented by the regional committee of the league, which forwarded the documentation to the federal prosecutor. See also Alianza Lima vs River for the Copa Libertadores: date, time, TV channel and formations

