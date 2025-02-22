The National Police has arrested the goalkeeper of a nightlife store in the center of Valladolid who assaulted a client from behind with A strong punch when the victim left the establishment and “without mediating any provocation.”

The aggression took place on Thursday morning, when the victim, in the company of several friends, He left the place After having been located by the manager and the goalkeeper to leave it, since according to the person in charge one of the men had touched the mixer table and caused a cut of the music.

At the moment when the victim left the establishment and “without mediating any provocation”, passing by the male who was working as a goalkeeper, he tried to proper behind Two punches On the victim’s face, impacting the second attempt fully.

As a result of the coup, the victim He fell to the ground Without being able to specify who had assaulted him, while the detainee took refuge inside the premises, according to police sources in a statement.

Two uniformed patrols of the National Police came to the place after receiving the victim’s call, and identified the group of people who swirled at the door of the establishment and indicated the steps to follow the victim to present the corresponding complaint.

As the attacked could not determine who the aggressor was, the agents left the place, while the victim went to the Valladolid Clinical Hospital, to be assisted from the wound he had on his face, in which they were applied Suture points.

When the National Police investigators were aware of what happened, they carried out different investigations until the identity of the aggressor was fully determined, for which the necessary Citizen collaboration. For all this, they proceeded to arrest the goalkeeper as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of injury, on the morning of February 20, and after hearing him in a statement, he was released.