The eagles of america They continue their participation in the SKY Cup prior to the start of the 2023 Clausura Tournament, in addition to continuing to study who will be their next reinforcements for the following year.
With the imminent loss of goalkeeper Oscar Jiménez, who requested his departure due to the upcoming renewal of Guillermo Ochoa, now the directors are looking for a second goalkeeper and everything seems to indicate that they already have the chosen one tied up.
According to the first reports, the still goalkeeper for Rayos del Necaxa, Luis Angel Malagonis one signature away from becoming a new American player, since he has filled the eye of ‘Tano’ Ortíz and the board of directors would have already said yes to the hiring.
However, one of the possible impediments would be its cost. And it is that the Malagón letter has a market value that is around 3.50 million dollarsin addition to having a current contract with Necaxa until June 30, 2024. This is how America would have to pay the termination clause.
Although those with cream-blue long pants would not hesitate to bet on their services, since with the sale of players they would have the necessary amount in their chest to sign the national goalkeeper. It is expected that it will be in the next few hours when the contract will be made official.
