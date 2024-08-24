On Friday, August 23, 2024, at 9:05 p.m., the Monterrey Football Club faced the Xolos de Tijuana on the Caliente stadium field, for the match corresponding to matchday five of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
Club de Fútbol Monterrey started the match with a win, thanks to a goal by Germán Berterame in the twenty-eighth minute of the first half. Shortly after, in the thirty-fifth minute to be exact, Rivero scored from the penalty spot and put the match at 1-1.
Shortly before half-time, Brandon Vázquez found the back of the net, giving his teammates a momentary lead. However, in the dying moments of the match, shortly after the VAR had rectified what could have been a penalty against La Pandilla, Zuñiga Murillo equalised the score at two, in what was Martín Demichelis’ first match in charge of the Albiazul squad.
The goal with which Tijuana tied Rayados at the last minute in Martín Demichelis’ debut:
After this draw that tasted like defeat, the Club de Fútbol Monterrey players will have to concentrate completely on the match corresponding to the sixth date of the Mexican championship, when Rayados receives the visit of the Diablos Rojos del Toluca, next Saturday, August 31, at 7:00 p.m.
The last time these two teams met, the match ended in a goalless draw. That match also took place at the BBVA stadium, as will happen next Saturday, in what will be Martín Demichelis’ first home game in charge of La Pandilla.
#goal #Tijuana #tied #Rayados #minute #Martín #Demichelis #debut
Leave a Reply