Happiness came to Las Nuevas Lomas. After holding a fair in support of Félix so that he pays his debt in ‘At the bottom there is room’, the neighbors made the final count to find out if they reached the goal, which was 20,000 soles. However, when they finished, they realized that they had collected just under 10,000 soles, which discouraged those present and made the guard and Zulimar, his girlfriend, very sad.

But the mood changed when, at the last minute, a donation arrived, which had the amount of 10,000 soles. Thus, they reached the goal and collected everything necessary to help Félix, who was scammed when he wanted to buy land to build a house together with his partner. The generous donation was made by Francesca, who came personally to give the good news and to be able to celebrate with the attendees of the event.

#goal #reached #Felix #Surprise #donation #completed #collection #fondo #hay #sitio