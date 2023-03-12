Cruz Azul has been on the decline since winning its ninth Liga MX title. The Celestial Machine has gone from more to less in recent tournaments, largely due to poor decision-making by the board. After a disastrous start in the Clausura 2023, the people with long pants decided to do without the services of Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez and hire Ricardo Ferretti.
“Tuca” Ferretti is one of the most successful and experienced coaches in Mexican soccer, so his hiring seems like a great success. The Brazilian naturalized Mexican strategist took the sky-blue club in a compromised position, however, he still aspires to enter the playoffs and get into the league.
Since he took over as Cruz Azul’s technical director, Ferretti has had one win and one loss. Thanks to the results achieved during Joaquín Moreno’s internship, the sky-blues are fully involved in the fight to enter the play-offs and then the league. ‘Tuca’ recently revealed what the club’s objective is this season.
“Get into the league. We don’t depend on anyone, we depend on ourselves. In the position we find ourselves in, if it ended today (the tournament), we would be in the playoffs. We have to look for the most points to enter, at least , playoffs. And then seek to pass that phase. And within the league anyone can be champion. Our aspirations… seek the three points in the next game”
– Ricardo Ferretti in conference
Cruz Azul will receive Pumas at the Azteca Stadium this weekend in a duel corresponding to matchday 11 of the Clausura 2023. La Máquina needs an urgent victory after the surprise defeat against Mazatlán last week. For its part, the National University is also in crisis and needs the three points for the Rafael Puente del Río project to continue.
