The Monterrey Football Club is clear about it and the only objective they have in their sights to be able to To regain the trust of their fans is to be champions of the Clausura 2024 tournament and to that end they have restructured their squad again, shoring up key positions with quality players.
The Monterrey team commanded by Fernando 'Tano' Ortiz The regular tournament started with triumph by beating Club Puebla 2-0 at home and their only objective is to go for the championship to redeem 2023 where they were left behind in expectations during the final phase with one of the most expensive squads not only from Mexican soccer, but from the American continent.
La Pandilla comes from being the leader and third place in the general classification in the last couple of tournaments, which was of no use after being eliminated in the semifinals and quarterfinals respectively, so the spirit and confidence of their fans is floors to the extent that in the preview of the last game at the 'Steel Giant' a sector of the fans booed the coach and players, in this way they want to compensate for past failures this semester.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
La Pandilla has not been champion of Mexican soccer since the Apertura 2019 tournament and although several years have passed since they lost the final against the staunch rival, Tigres UANL in the Apertura 2017 at the BBVA, the fans no longer usually fill the stadium as frequently. , with some exceptions.
At the beginning of Clausura 2024, attendance was just over 33 thousand people and prior to their trip to the United States for the friendly against River Plate, Sebastian Vegas He gave his opinion on what the team needs to recover its fans and fill its venue like in its first years.
vegas He did not hesitate and indicated that there is only one thing to do for the fans to be happy with the team again: be champions.
“We have to be champions. The requirement of each tournament here is to be champion, so we have to win, we have to play good football and lift a cup which is the most important thing, it is what we are looking for too”
– Sebastian Vegas.
He downplayed the issue of the boos that were present in the stadium in the opening match against the Strip.
“It is good that there are demands, this team aspires to win, to be champion, so the demand will always exist and well they have the right to express themselves, we prepare well. We had a good preseason, so it's not really a concern for us, on the contrary. We are very prepared and we are going to enjoy it,” he stated.
#goal #Rayados #set #regain #trust #fans
Leave a Reply