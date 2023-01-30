Henry Martín has been one of the most consistent Mexican strikers of the last decade in Liga MX. The attacker originally from Yucatan often does not have the spotlight or recognition, but his quality is unquestionable. Even though he is a low-key element, the soccer player of the Mexican National Team is close to drawing two historical goalscorers from Club América.
With his splendid performance against Mazatlán FC on matchday 4 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament, ‘La Bomba’ Martín reached 73 goals wearing the cream-blue shirt and only got one goal away from tying Oribe’s all-time goal record Peralta. Likewise, if he scored one more goal, he would equal the number of goals that Cuauhtémoc Blanco scored with this team since 2000.
In the duel next Saturday, February 4, against Santos Laguna, Henry Martín could reach 74 goals and equal the number that Blanco, who for many is the greatest historical figure in America, scored in the new millennium and Peralta, who was a A very important player for the Eagles, he managed between 2014 and 2019.
Salvador Cabañas is the capital club’s top scorer from 2000 to date. The legendary Paraguayan striker scored a total of 98 goals for América, a figure that still seems a long way off for Martín.
During this tournament, Martín could surpass Peralta in the list of all-time scorers for América and would also go for the mark of 76 goals scored by Gonzalo Farfán. The 30-year-old forward still seems far from the records of Carlos Hermosillo, who scored 93 goals with the Coapa team, or Carlos Reinoso, a true club legend who scored 95.
Currently Henry Martín occupies the 12th place of the all-time scorers of the azulcrema club, however, if he scores four more goals in the Clausura 2023, this same tournament could enter the top ten.
