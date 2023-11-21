The goal that America has already set for 2024

Club América is close to facing its participation in the Liguilla of the Apertura 2023 tournament with the help of the Brazilian coach André Jardine where they will try again to break the five-year league title drought.
The South American coach exceeded expectations in the regular phase of this competition, but he still needs to consolidate the maximum objective of lifting the trophy. While that happens, those in the azulcrema environment are enthusiastic about the good performance of the team and the azulcrema board wants to match the operation of the team by 2024.
Although to achieve that, they will need to make several adjustments during the winter market and movements to perfect the squad and achieve a polished squad in all aspects.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to the most recent information, one of the priorities of the azulcrema environment will be to reinforce the central defense, since, in recent days, there have been some rumors about the departure of Sebastian Cacereswhich would interest Naples and would be willing to pay a good amount of money for their services, in turn, they need to close the signing of Igor Lichnovsky who has become an important element in that area.
Meanwhile, Saul Trevino stated that during the FIFA Date the representative of the 24-year-old Uruguayan defender will hold a meeting with personnel from the Gli Azzurri to define the future of the Uruguayan national team.