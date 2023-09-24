Sunday, September 24, 2023
‘The goal singer’ looked bad in the broadcast of Junior vs Tolima: serious mistake

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 24, 2023
in Sports
0
'The goal singer' looked bad in the broadcast of Junior vs Tolima: serious mistake

Javier Fernandez

Javier Fernández experienced an unusual moment in the middle of the broadcast.

Photo:

Twitter: @elcantantedelgol / Kronos Agency

Javier Fernández experienced an unusual moment during the broadcast.

Javier Fernández shouted the wrong goal live.

Javier Fernandez He is one of the best-known soccer narrators in the country. However, on certain occasions It is quite criticized by Colombian Professional Soccer fans for some errors in live broadcasts, The last of them came this Sunday, September 24, in the match between Junior de Barranquilla and Deportes Tolima.

The Colombian narrator He had a serious lapse in the match on date 14 of the Colombian League, which did not go unnoticed by fans of both teams who came out to criticize him on social networks.

Around the 15th minute of the match at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, forward Estéfano Arango scored the first goal of the night and partially put Deportes Tolima ahead on the scoreboard, but the narrative left the viewers lost.

‘The goal singer’ began to narrate the goal when he shouted: “from Independiente Medellín”, forgetting that it was the Junior and Tolima game. For several seconds, Javier Fernández continued to make the mistake and expressed: “of the ‘mighty’ of the mountain”.

The unusual thing about the situation was the reaction of his broadcast partner, Gonzalo De Feliche, who saw him with a surprised face and decided to take paper and pencil to inform him of the serious mistake he was making.

Automatically, ‘El Cantante delgol’ corrected the error, but the fans did not forgive the narrator and criticized him forcefully.

