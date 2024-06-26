The Colombian National Team is already turning the page on its first victory in the Copa América against Paraguay, on Monday in Houston, 2-1. The team is already thinking about Costa Rica, its next rival, this Friday.

According to the criteria of

However, the fans still enjoy the first victory in the Copa América and on social networks there is talk about the team’s performance and the goals of Muñoz and Lerma.

But there is more. In the match there was a special moment that network users did not miss.

The goal singer. Photo:Private file Share

The goal singer’s lapse

It was in the broadcast of the RCN channel in which the narrator Javier Fernández, better known as the Goal Singer, had a lapse.

The Singer was recounting the final part of the match and to add drama and emotion he made a countdown that went wrong.

Fernández related: “6, 4, 5…”, and that small slip generated a new wave of criticism towards the narrator.

The Singer recently left the channel Win Sports and now he is dedicated to narrating the Colombian National Team matches on RCN.

SPORTS

More sports news