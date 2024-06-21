Argentina debuted this Thursday in the America Cup with a 2-0 victory against Canada, at the start of group A of the tournament played in the United States.

The Argentine team won with goals from Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínezto start off on the right foot in the competition, although his game was not as devastating as expected.

However, the first victory gives wings to the Argentine team, which is the great favorite, since it is the current world champion and monarch of the Copa América.

The goal singer’s lapse

The opening match of the Copa América was seen in Colombia through different signals, through Directv, which has all the coverage, through Caracol Channel and RCN.

Precisely in the broadcast of the RCN channel the narrator was Javier Fernandezhe Goal singerwho reappears after his departure from Win Sports.

The Singer is not having a good time on social media because he had a lapse during the game that has unleashed ridicule and criticism.

In an action of the game, the narrator confused the name of Lionel Messi with that of Leonel Álvarez, a Colombian coach who has just arrived at Emelec from Ecuador, and social media users did not forgive him.

“Leonel Álvarez ate it and squandered a nice option for Argentina’s second,” said the Singer.

