Alfredo Ortuño is having no luck in his first games with Albacete this season. The Murcian striker who last season scored 14 goals against Real Oviedo and being a fundamental piece for the Asturian team to achieve permanence, has not yet seen a goal with the La Mancha team.

And that Ortuño is playing good games but once the posts and on other occasions, the good performance of the rival goalkeepers has prevented the Murcia striker from being able to debut with the White shirt. Against Ponferradina, Ortuño crashed a ball over the crossbar, against Fuenlabrada he ran into the Madrid goalkeeper and against Oviedo he could not convert a penalty and Femenias stopped him from the maximum penalty.

So far Ortuño has been close to the goal but the award has not yet reached him. A scoring drought that Ortuño hopes will end as soon as possible so that his team can score points and leave the bottom of the table.