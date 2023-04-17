Club América is unstoppable in the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament and continues to position itself as one of the favorites to win the title. The Eagles are in great shape heading into the regular season and have several players in a state of grace. Among them is Henry Martín, who remains at the top of the scoring table.
This weekend, against Cruz Azul, ‘La Bomba’ was present on the scoreboard and reached 13 scores in the tournament. Martín scored the goal that meant the final 1-3 against the Máquina Celeste on matchday 15 of the Clausura 2023.
Cruz Azul v America – Closing Tournament 2023 Liga MX / Jam Media/GettyImages
The Club América striker is having a great season individually and collectively. It seems that on this occasion, Martín is doing everything necessary to keep the scoring title, the same thing that he was denied in the 2022 Opening.
The Eagles signed a great collective play that culminated in a great definition of their center forward. Diego Valdés filtered a precise ball inside the area, Henry received in a great way and settled in facing the goal in a single movement. Without giving it much thought, the Mexican attacker defined and defeated José de Jesús Corona.
Henry has 13 goals and five assists this semester. Against Cruz Azul he scored an anthology goal and gave Alejandro Zendejas a goal assist.
