Rolando Villazón (Mexico City, 1972) has three artistic activities that are rarely found together in one person. He is one of the most sought-after tenors on the international scene, with a beautiful voice and a remarkable gestural ability. He is also the artistic manager of the Mozart Week in Salzburg and already has an important activity as a stage director. Just these days he works in Paris in a ‘Sleepwalker’, which when he finishes will force him to change his register to go to sing in Luxembourg. And he has just published a novel, the second, entitled ‘Amadeus on a bicycle’ (Ed. Galaxia Gutenberg), which narrates the adventures of a young aspiring opera star for a few weeks in Salzburg, in the middle of the summer festival.

– “He who achieves success and fame and power becomes a slave to his celebrity for the rest of his life.” Says one of his characters. Is it Rolando Villazón who speaks through it?

– No, that character says it (laughs). But the author of the novel believes that there is great danger in success. Because if someone who has succeeded intends to perpetuate himself, he becomes a slave to the formulas that have worked for him. That way, you stop risking and lose the freedom to search, which always carries the risk of failure.

– Opera is one of the few areas that remain where there is still divism, glamor, fantasy … How do you experience it?

– Opera has cleaned up a lot of stereotypes, and in any case there are two worlds: the one outside and the one inside. It also depends a lot on where you are. In Paris, for example, people go to the opera in tuxedos, or with ‘jeans’ and leather jackets. It is no longer frowned upon to be dressed in any way. That has been democratized and demystified.

“As Wilde used to say, those people who stick the dagger in your chest and not in your back are important”

respond to criticism

The passionate dialogue between fans is fantastic, but the artist should not get in there »

debate on social media

– But there are still many rites.

– Yes, and some are important, but others are totally superfluous if it is about removing emotions. Then we all have a daffodil inside us and we love the applause. But divism, at least as it was previously understood, begins to be exceptional.

Generation of change



– How is the life of an artist?

– If by artist we understand someone who seeks beauty and emotion, it can be anyone’s life. Another thing is the professional artist, who must seek creative force and a way of communicating that is not necessarily the conventional one. His work is based on the use of symbols, on making emotions come to the fore, perhaps through masks, figures and rhetorical games. You put all that in a mold and it comes out with a specific shape. There is a motivation and a game in all of it.

– It will be different when it comes to singing and writing.

– A singer is more limited because he has to be guided by music, a text and some scenic guidelines. But there is always a groove and that is where the interpretation comes in, where the greats find the personal way to create. The artistic life is trying to see the world as Julio Cortázar saw it.

– You are a singer, writer and stage director. They are facets that often do not combine well. There are even singers who hate some stage directors.

– I get fully into my role, whatever it is. At the moment I am a stage director at a ‘Sleepwalker’ in Paris. I talk with the performers, with the conductor, we exchange ideas. When I finish I will go to Luxembourg to sing, and later I will start preparing my 50th role for ‘The Gold of the Rhine’. In each case, the concentration goes in a different direction. Always, every day, I try to take half an hour, or one, to write. And then there is doing nothing. Or be with family and friends. All activities are mutually enriching.

“Divism, as it was previously understood, begins to be exceptional”

artist life

“Every day, wherever I am, I try to take half an hour, or one, to write”

literary vocation

– Your novel tells the story of a singer and its pages feature tenors, sopranos, mezzo, conductors … with their real names. How much autobiographical is there in the book?

– Everything and nothing. Whoever writes always puts something of himself and the world around him. I have lived many things that are told, although I do not attribute them to the protagonist. Actually, this one is mostly inspired by a friend who was unsuccessful in opera and had to reinvent himself.

– How do you live when you are awaiting criticism and applause? How are dreams and frustrations managed?

– It is a process. You go living with all of it. It depends on the stages of life and in each case it is different. I realized very early that criticism is necessary, but it neither helps nor hurts a career. In each production there are many people around you who are telling you things about your work and that is more relevant. And then it turns out that I belong to a generation of artists that has undergone a huge change in that regard.

– In what sense?

– When I started, of each show there were a few reviews in the newspapers. Then the blogs arrived and the number of people who gave their opinion multiplied. Finally, anyone can do it on social media. That passionate dialogue between fans is fantastic, but I don’t think the artist should get in there. Apart from the fact that, let’s face it, what an artist looks for in general is something else.

– Which?

– The compliment. But the goal of a true artist cannot be applause. If it limits itself to that, it will not search for new repertoires, it will not change registration. The objective should be to do things out of personal conviction, and if you have doubts, go to people who understand and with whom you can speak honestly so that if what they have to tell you is not pleasant, they will also do it. As Wilde said, those people who stick the dagger in your chest and not in your back are important.

– Do very famous artists run the risk of distancing themselves from reality?

– Yes. And there is a great danger when you give the microphone to a famous person because it gives the impression that his opinion is worth a lot. And often it is not. Sometimes they ask me about the virus; so I think why don’t they talk to the doctors. I will perhaps be able to talk about the effect it has on my sector. And even that doesn’t have to be important.

– Because?

– Because they usually ask those of us in a privileged position about it. If someone wants to know the consequences of the pandemic, they should ask the artists who will no longer be able to continue their careers because the theaters where they performed or the groups they were part of have closed and perhaps that will never be recovered. Instead, we answer those who do not have too much problem. And so it is with everything. Art does not teach lessons.

Ask questions



– Well, there are those who understand it that way.

– Really, art does not teach lessons, it is not a class at all. It is a mirror, or a microscope that focuses on a story, a character or a feeling. The artist is obliged to understand the feelings of those around him, of his community. You have to answer about that, and for this you must ask yourself a lot, and educate yourself. Instead, immediate reactions are called for now.

– Everything is fast. Artists’ careers are fast, which sometimes makes them very short. And also consumption: those records that only have famous chunks of operas or those platforms that allow you to watch movies at an accelerated speed.

– I was late to the future. I have an old cell phone, I watch classic movies … I like art that takes time. Opera and classical music in general are for that. The impact of an opera or a symphony is achieved if they are heard in their entirety. And a great literary work requires its full reading. But hey, new generations have arrived and they are turning everything around.

– And do you like it?

– I try not to condemn these new uses although I do not feel comfortable in this world in which we are asked to react to find the answers instead of studying first and then offering the answer.

There are no perfect models. Every life has its own way of unfolding »

New styles

– What to do then?

– We will have to observe this world through which we have to navigate, and do it with an alert look and with a critical sense that questions it and questions ourselves. The problem always arises when one has the truths. There are no perfect models. Each life has its own way of unfolding.

– A couple of years ago, when the accusations of sexual harassment against Plácido Domingo came to light, after the episodes of Levine, King and others, it was said that many similar cases were going to appear in the opera. That has stopped, perhaps also because of the pandemic. Do you think more cases will be known?

– I refrained from entering the debate at the time. What I had to say I said in private. I think that, as in any situation in life, you have to take into account where we are. We must be very aware of what can and cannot be done, and of the limits of eroticism in art. It is a debate that must continue. It will continue talking, sure, and it will be necessary to see if there are more people who want to tell their personal experiences.