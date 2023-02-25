PreviewDirect

Canadian Cyle Larin, 27, has only been in the city for a month, but he looks like a gentleman from Valladolid. He can be very cold but he is comfortable, because of the coldness of his country; neither does he lavish himself on smiles and chatter or when he scores a goal and exalts thousands of Pucelanos. There are already three goals in just 165 minutes spread over four games, one as a starter. The American has already become the second highest scorer for Pucela, which generates a lot of football but fails to materialize. The burly striker, shaped by Benito Floro as a Canadian coach, had minutes in the last World Cup and went from Bruges to Real Valladolid on loan with an option to buy. The team has 24 points, two above relegation, and 16 goals in 22 games.

His offensive torrent contrasts with his shyness at the microphone, as the nicknamed silent giant in his country lives up to the nickname. “Every game is very hard, I can feel the passion for the game. The coach asks me for goals and presence in attack, I can create chances or finish them off, ”says the American, who is grateful that the squad and coaches speed up his adaptation. The attacker, who is close to 1.90 meters tall, has given alternatives to the Blanquivioletas, who only have him and Sergio León, who have five hits, as pure forwards. Before his arrival, José Rojo Pacheta’s team had gone six games without scoring and losing, one in the Cup. Only he has scored at Pucela since November 5. It seemed that against Valencia, shortly after landing, that drought would continue until almost at discount the rookie, who had been on the field for a few minutes, spliced ​​in a delivery from Darwin Machís and left three points and madness in Zorrilla. The auction gave three points and revitalized the team. A week later, Pucela visited Real Sociedad, third then. The forward replaced Sergio León to, after a while, silence Donosti and break the 0-0. The effectiveness was diluted the following week, against Osasuna, when he again from the bench failed to overcome the rojillo wall.

Larin, who also has a Jamaican passport, is receiving Spanish classes so that she can handle the language as well as the ball before the rival goal. The SofaScore database accredits his skill, as the portal calculates a baggage of 1.91 goals according to the chances set. Visiting Betis meant his first title, well used. Juanmi put the locals ahead, but Larin collected a pass from Kike Pérez to, with subtlety and precision, beat Bravo with a cross shot. This time the goal was not worth points after Canales converted a subsequent penalty, but the action reflected the resources of the Canadian, who scores every 55 minutes.

These four games summarize for Antonio Floro, Benito’s son and his assistant when he led Canada, his virtues: “Power, speed, an easy shot and the occasion smells good.” The also coach and data analyst explains that when they arrived they scrutinized the amateur or provincial leagues looking for “quality”. That’s how they got him.

“He recovers the ball, runs vertically and opens up when the defender sets in. He has everything for any style, he knows how to adapt to being dominant, combining, taking the back or moving on the counterattack”, describes the coach, who calls him a “bull for better and for worse”, because with that “wonderful and athletic” physique can take down any defense or suffer injuries. Despite coming from Belgium with little rhythm, Antonio Floro extols that he has arrived fine and Pacheta has known how to manage it and not give him pressure. The striker had offers from Cádiz, which has also incorporated midfielder Escalante as one of the names that has given the best performance after the market closed, but chose Valladolid. “He is very reserved, he never conveys euphoria or sadness. He has evolved, it has been good for him that Canada has grown, I think he has come to Spain to stay ”, comments Floro, who calls for “calmness” because, although as Pacheta says “he has fallen on his feet”, football changes a lot.

The Canadian played ice hockey until he chose soccer, a path that led him to add 58 caps and 25 goals. His professional debut came in the American Orlando City, coinciding with Kaká, from where he jumped to Turkey in 2018. At Besiktas he scored 32 goals in a year and a half and a League, a Cup and a Super Cup. These numbers took him to Belgium, where at Bruges he could barely find a place. Before coming to Pucela in January, he had barely played 13 games this season, with little prominence, and one goal.

