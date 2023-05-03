“Il Gol del cuore” (The goal of the heart), also the excellent teams at the event. The teams will compete to help the associations for the protection of minors’ health

This is “United in society“, another exceptional show in which I am proud to participate together with 37 Olympians and 9 footballers, all those who will speak and my fellow directors of Rome capital city and gods town halls. The proceeds from donations collected during the party, in fact, will go to the Association Andrea Tudisco Odv and to the one entitled to Edward Marcangeli, engaged in research, treatment and assistance to sick children and their families. Among the athletes in the field of the national Olympic athletes, led by the president Michael Lapennto, among the number one in water polo, the judoka EManuel Brunothe fencer Stephen Pantanothe pentathlete Daniel Masala.

Other great champions like Fabrizio Donati in athletics, Stefano Maniscalco in karate, Charles Molfetta in taekwondo and the unforgettable players of SS Lazio and As Roma Bruno Giordano, Massimo Piscedda And Ubaldo Righetti. Champions of swimming, rowing, rugby, boxing, and more football, judo and taekwondo among the iridated reserves: Emanuele Blandamura, Stefano Battistelli, Felice Mariani, Luca Massaccesi, Andrea Lo Cicero, Bruno Mascarenhas.

And the ItalianAttori players, among whom they are lined up, are no less famous and committed Sebastian Rizzo, Daniel PecciBascir, Enzo Decaro, Julius Base, Captain Findus, Gilles Rocca, Paolo Romano, Pietro Masotti”. The councilors announce it in a note Fabrizio Santori (League) and Claudia Pappata (Pd), secretaries in the Chamber Julius Caesar and vice and president of the Lazio Club Campidoglio, e Federico Rocca (Fdi), chairman of the Transparency commission and president of the Roma Club Campidoglio who will take part in the event entitled ‘The goal of the heart’, a 11-a-side football quadrangle which will take place on Sunday 7 May 2023, at 10 am, at the Stadio dei Marmi.

