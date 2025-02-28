



The goal of the French player of the Real Betis Romain Perraud before him Athletic Club The best goal of LaLiga EA Sports has been chosen in February. The defense of the Verdiblanco team starred in the most spectacular target throughout the month of February with a very potent auction from outside the area that helped their own to achieve a 2-2 draw against Athletic Club.

The game marched with 1-1 draw on the scoreboard and ran the added time of the first part. Perraud It appeared in the immediate vicinity of the Basque team area, before the rival defense pressure and connected a magnificent launch with the right leg that surprised Unai Simon and sneaked into the goal very close to the stick.

The ’15’ of Real Betis is done in this way with the best goal of LaLig Fran Beltrán (RC Celta) before precisely the Real Betis and Isaac Romero (Sevilla FC) in front of Real Valladolid.

Perraud happens in the palmarés of this trophy to Javi Puadofrom RCD Espanyol de Barcelona, ​​which conquered him in the month of January.