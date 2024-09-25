What is happening in France and how is Islamic immigration disfiguring the City of Enlightenment? To answer this, New Daily Compass (Italian conservative partner site of People’s Gazette) interviewed Pierre Vermeren. The French historian, professor of contemporary history at the Sorbonne and specialist in the Maghreb and the Arab-Islamic world, maintains that political Islam continues to make progress in France. Author of a dozen notable works, he is convinced that Islamic terrorism has caused a shock to French society and weakened the country’s capacity for collective resistance.

La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana — In the past 12 months, France has again faced threats of attacks and successful assassination attempts. Another teacher was killed while shouting Allahu Akbar; there have been many episodes of pressure from Islam in schools, universities and companies to impose its way of life. Even Ramadan, which has just ended, was a pretext for identity and community mobilization. Is Islam no longer afraid to show its face and impose itself in the public space?

Pierre Vermeren — The actions of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Salafists, who are fewer in number, are indeed coordinated and are particularly pronounced at certain times of the year (Ramadan, the start of the school year) and on certain occasions (municipal elections, the war in Gaza, etc.). Of course, not all Muslims in France are observant. But it must be said that a large proportion of the faithful and the majority of mosques (there are at least 3,000) are located in three countries: Algeria, Morocco and Türkiye.

The first two are trying to maintain a barrier with the Muslim Brotherhood and the Salafists, and not to push their followers towards an Islamist escalation: for them, it is important to maintain contact with their citizens of origin. For the Turks, this is much less clear, since Turkish Islam, which is largely controlled by Erdogan, is a variant of the Muslim Brotherhood, with a nationalist component that fights against the assimilation of Turks in Europe.

Does this affect daily life and relationships between Muslims and non-Muslims in France?

The Muslim Brotherhood and the Salafists focus their action on young people, through their 300 mosques, but especially through social networks, sports clubs, in schools and prisons, and with the economy. halal. Its aim is to make the young generation of Muslims grow up in separatism with regard to the Republic, the French language, the national imagination and public life.

They want young people to feel more Muslim than French. And this can be seen, and is organized, through burkinis, abaya [Nota da tradução: vestimenta tradicional usada principalmente por mulheres muçulmanas em países do Oriente Médio e de maioria islâmica. Ela é uma espécie de manto longo, que cobre o corpo inteiro, exceto a cabeça, as mãos e os pés]school absenteeism for religious reasons, boycotts of certain school subjects, street prayers to pressure mayors, Salafization of certain neighborhoods (even by force if necessary), and pressure for all Muslim women to cover themselves and for others not to wear short dresses.

We always talk about Muslims. But in France, it is often underage students, or those in their early twenties, who find themselves at the center of terrorist dynamics, attacks and threats. What do you think about this?

It is true. There is a lot of pressure that Muslims exert on young people through social media, but also on the streets and in schools. However, there is a generation that wants an orderly life, respect for Islamic norms and social success for their children. Nothing more. They raise children who have no desire to commit terrorist acts, that is, to put themselves in danger.

With whom, then, can Muslims make room?

Certainly, with all the young people who represent the poorly integrated and instrumentalized national minorities. Those who do not speak French, criminals – especially those convicted, but also those who repent and would like to purify themselves with jihad – and finally, the converted, who are generally very isolated and at odds with their environment or family. It is among those who are marginalized and poorly integrated that the invisible recruiters of social networks find attentive ears.

Is this how terrorism arises?

Terrorism in the West has shown its danger because it has led the French state to react. This is why, even if there are effects on the mass of believers (such as the increase in the use of the veil among women since 2015 in France), the Muslim Brotherhood prefers to work in outreach and educate young Muslims and to control women.

Is the sudden increase in the use of the Islamic veil in France and the growing pressure, such as death threats against those who do not want to hire veiled women, a consequence of the influence, including political, that the Muslim Brotherhood has in the country?

The veil is an imposed obsession. In France, the law prohibits wearing the veil in school, but many young Muslim girls wear it again when they leave high school so that they can go home without being reprimanded or spat upon by the “guardians” of the Islamic order in their neighborhood. The Brotherhood has enormous influence that goes through many channels, not just the mosque. It infiltrates institutions to try to guide and control them: from the city council to the sports club, from Islamic associations to the media. It has political objectives (influencing mayors by promising their votes); economic objectives (developing social activities). halal reserved and raise funds for worship); and social objectives (controlling the social order through young people and women).

Is this changing the face of many French cities?

A neighborhood controlled by the Muslim Brotherhood is one where the shops are not halal have disappeared and where most Muslim women wear the veil. This is a very clear indicator that allows us to draw a line between what is accessible (pure) and what is not (impure): this is separatism in action. And it affects hundreds of neighborhoods.

Do you agree with the idea that it has become too expensive to organize attacks and that the new phase is what Kepel calls “atmospheric jihadism”? Does this concern only France or the whole of Europe?

The Muslim Brotherhood and Islamic fundamentalists dream of conquering Europe: not with weapons, because that has always failed, but by settling large and fertile populations. This is a millenarianism that excites them greatly, and they try to involve the Muslims of Europe in this adventure. Many do not care, because they have not left their country to do so, but many others see this as an ambition within their reach and are working seriously. Attacks are therefore seen as counterproductive, which is why they prefer to work invisibly in schools, neighborhoods, families and mosques to establish areas, or islands, from which Islam will develop in Europe.

Naturally, the conversion of Christians is a much sought-after goal.

France has changed a lot in the last ten years. It is as if the level of tolerance towards Islam has increased considerably and the new generations like it. Will France not fight against immigration that changes its identity?

France is going through a very deep political, economic, cultural, religious, intellectual and moral crisis. It is a society “turned upside down” and for decades it has been unable to find a political class that represents its interests. The French have never voted in favor of immigration, but in three generations, France has had 17 million immigrants (and their children). They have never voted in favor of deindustrialization, but the country is being deindustrialized. They have never voted in favor of the collapse of the national education system, and yet that is what has happened. The French no longer look to their future.

And what do they look at when they vote?

To the small personal capital. They are still very rich and are encouraged by the cultural and political elites not to ask too many questions.

Unfortunately, only the popular and middle classes – impoverished – have realized what is happening and are rebelling: they do not vote, or they increasingly vote in the National Rally – a vote unworthy for the inhabitants of the metropolises. Questioning immigration and the growth of Islam is seen as support for the Le Pen family (who have been saying this for 40 years), so there is no debate. Young people in the metropolises have become very tolerant, but those in the suburbs have had enough and are now voting for the RN.

It is difficult to say what will happen, but the crisis is so serious, on all fronts, that the situation could evolve quickly.

Lorenza Formicola is an essayist and journalist, and an analyst of the Arab and Islamic world. A specialist in Islam in Europe, he has focused his research on the activities of organizations and structures inspired by the Muslim Brotherhood.

© 2024 La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana. Published with permission. Original in Italian: “Vermeren: ‘Gli Islamisti puntano alla conquista dell’Europa‘”.