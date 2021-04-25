It is difficult to have more football class than Iago Aspas has. The Celta striker shone again with an extraordinary goal against Osasuna that vindicates the season he is doing. His ability to define against Roncaglia and Herrera is within the reach of very few footballers.

Iago Aspas opposes being in the next European Championship. Luis Enrique did not summon him in the last call and his presence is not certain, far from it. But it does not give up. Even the official accounts of the Eurocup praise the season that the Moaña player is doing.