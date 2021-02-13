In “The Contactless Society, Selfie of a Falling World”, you make a terrible indictment against the Gafam. How are these large companies responsible for a social cut that was already at work before the pandemic?

Francois Saltiel New technologies can be magnificent in their use. Many also think that these tools would be neutral. If we analyze the way they were designed by the architects of Silicon Valley, these tools have been tilted towards the worst. Apps make us dependent, grab our attention, and can sometimes lock us into intellectual isolation. These tools were developed using neuroscience.

Gafam’s business model is to ensure that we spend as much time as possible behind our screens. We tend to believe the offer sold: connecting with friends on Facebook, orienting ourselves geographically… But all this is only a product of appeal. The economic weapon is our attention which monetizes our brain time with advertisers. Their pragmatic goal is therefore that we spend our time, even our existence, behind the screens. To do this, they use techniques that make us more and more dependent, offering us a promise of connection.

But when you look at it, this promise of permanent connection paradoxically arouses a form of estrangement. An example: social networks. They are a promise of connection, of meetings, but they escape us, because we do not know how the algorithms are designed so that the proposed reality is tailor-made. Among the youngest, on Instagram, it is the spirit of comparison that prevails. It can even cause a state of depression, as it often feels like other people’s lives are better. But above all, these social networks plunge us into a state of permanent narcissism, with the desire to show off, and the search for permanent approval which is counted in the number of likes.

These networks exploit the cracks in brains, lives, doubts: the polarization of exchanges wins to the detriment of communication. Facebook is a machine that offers us a reality tailored to our image to exploit our time and target our consumption behavior. The Gafams took up too much space and too much power because we did not see how dangerous these companies could be. They are tools for the instrumentalization of crowds. These companies are now at the heart of the democratic challenges of our societies.

What are the social consequences of this economic model, the growth of which has accelerated considerably with the pandemic?

Francois Saltiel The big winner of the health crisis remains Amazon, which made record market capitalization figures. This is also true of Apple. Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are vying for the place of the richest man in the world. These companies have benefited from an extraordinary situation. We must never forget that, behind the magic, Amazon’s promise that tells us that in three clicks a product will be delivered to our home, there is a whole industry of precarious employees who are paid a pittance so that the he digital illusion is working. Amazon is creating jobs with mega-warehouses, but this company is also destroying a lot of them, and especially local jobs.

This society is used to a form of digitalization of the world: instead of making the effort to travel to the business where we create links, we have the facility – which suits everyone – of double-clicking and ‘have service immediately. Behind this click, we feed these companies which, economically, make people more precarious. At the same time, we destroy the social fabric and human exchange to satisfy our desire for speed and the society of instantaneity.

What about teleworking?

Francois Saltiel When we all switched to telecommuting, we saw the limits of hyperconnection and estrangement with colleagues. When your only colleague is the horizon of your screen, with video conferences that follow one another, when you only communicate with people through a screen, you lose things in the subtlety of a relationship. Meetings on Zoom obscure the infraverbal, leaving things unsaid can lead to misunderstandings. In excessive videoconferencing, we no longer look each other in the eyes: we look at the camera, we look at one lens and no longer the other. These are losses of things that are difficult to measure which are more of the order of sensation, or even emotion. The experience of communion and sharing is undermined.

Instead of going to the cinema, we watch movies on streaming, ditto concerning education, teleworking, concerts, flirting… everything contributes to pushing us towards a sedentary experience, and through the prism of the screen. However, the screen is not only what connects us to the other, it is a veil. This is why I distinguish the notion of connection from the link. You can be in connection with someone without necessarily being in connection. In the link, there is something more carnal, more profound.

Is the paradox of hyperconnection that creates social distancing surmountable?

Francois Saltiel This is where the hope lies. Many of us realized the limits of this contactless society which was already in the making. Perhaps we understand the purpose better: if we continue on this path, regardless of the health crisis, we are moving towards a more selfish society, where people are more connected without necessarily being in a meeting. We all suffer from the absence of restaurants, cafes, bookstores, cinemas … All these places of exchange are not only threatened by the health crisis which, I hope, is only cyclical, but by the economic model of Gafam.

This crisis has made it possible to accelerate the development of these companies, including in protected strongholds such as education, but at the same time it allows us to realize what we are heading towards. There may be a backlash. The Gafams tell us about the new world. These companies present themselves with ideas of individual emancipation; they preempted the ability to imagine the future, our dreams, our promises. The capacity for resistance consists in returning to the path of social bonding, because we are in the process of losing a capacity for human transmission. What should above all not be that everything that is in progress – remote concert recordings, distance education or mass teleworking – takes hold.

