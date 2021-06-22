Tigres UANL coach Miguel Herrera continues to plan what will be the Opening Tournament 2021. The ‘Piojo’ continues in the preparations for the next contest where it seeks to assemble a competitive squad to be one of the serious candidates for the title. Now, he was surprised by a goal that the forward sent Nicolas Lopez.
The Uruguayan attacker continues to work hard to fill the coach’s eye, since since his arrival at the club he had few opportunities under the command of Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti. This time, the ‘Diente’ surprised Miguel Herrera with a great goal in a preseason training session held at the Riviera Maya.
In a video that the team posted on its official accounts, López is seen receiving a ball, hitting with left-handed power and beating the goalkeeper. In social networks they applauded the goal, and netizens demanded ownership of the footballer.
According to information from Halftime, the ‘Tooth’ Lopez has convinced the Mexican helmsman so that he can be considered as the incumbent for the semester that is about to start. It should be noted that in the last tournament, he played 12 games and scored 6 goals, acceptable numbers and the same numbers that convinced the ‘U’ fans to make the striker a starter.
If this push continues, and with the loss of play of Paraguayan striker Carlos González, Miguel Herrera is expected to not hesitate to send him home in the next matches. Now he must continue fighting for a position in the starting eleven of the ‘Piojo’ and is doing good merits to achieve it.
