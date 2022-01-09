João Félix controlled with his chest in front, released a cross volley and scored the 0-2. The Portuguese, after five games without seeing the door, he turned to the bench, covered his mouth with his index finger and shouted “shut up the f … mouth, caralho”. All this happened in the last visit of 7 and Atlético to the Villarreal stadium. The player had entered the match after the break and took the opportunity to claim after the goal. A short-lived controversy on the same stage where tonight must, once again, reaffirm itself.

That night, February 28, Simeone neither confirmed nor denied if it was taken for granted with what had happened: “It’s a question for him. I’ll ask him in the next training session. I like my players to have pride, strength. The rebels, give them to me “. It finally transpired that the recipient was Lodi, one of his best friends from the locker room, who had challenged him to score and break the drought. “Don’t be mad, you said it and you have. We are together, brother “The side commented on his social networks.

The current moment bears certain similarities with the context of then. João Félix exudes talent in his performances, but among some things and others he lacks continuity to become strong in the eleven. On that visit, João had ankle problems and a bad scoring streak (two goals in just over three months). Now, The Portuguese comes from saying goodbye to 2021 with good performances in Granada, Seville and the Bernabéu, but the coronavirus forced him to stop dead in his tracks again.

Correa and João Félix … or Cunha

In Ceramics, Without Griezmann or Suárez, João points to the eleven with Correa. On the 7th he scored a goal for Majadahonda, like Matheus Cunha, the other contender for ownership. The Portuguese also celebrates the symbolic award of best rojiblanco player of December. Cholo gives him stripes again and surely the coach, Lodi and João remember well that right hand adjusted with a special dedication …