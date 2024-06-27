Deputy Krasov called participation in the SVO an “exam” for migrants

Russia gives its new citizens the opportunity to realize themselves in many areas, enjoy various guarantees and benefits, but in difficult times they are obliged to defend their new country, State Duma deputy Andrei Krasov emphasized in a conversation with Lenta.ru. This is how he explained the importance of involving migrants in the Ukrainian conflict.

“Our Constitution says that protecting the country is the duty and responsibility of a Russian citizen. And, if a person has become a citizen, he is obliged to fulfill this duty,” the politician emphasized.

He added that along with citizenship, people also get the opportunity to realize themselves in a new country in many areas. But in difficult times, it is important to prove loyalty to the state.

“This is a kind of exam for new citizens. They must pass it, thus proving their devotion, loyalty to the state in which they will live, give birth, raise children and grandchildren, and enjoy benefits,” says Krasov.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR), Alexander Bastrykin, said that more than 30 thousand migrants who received Russian passports were registered with the military in the country. According to him, of these, 10 thousand of the so-called new Russians were sent to the special military operation zone (SVO).