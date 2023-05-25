And according to “Microsoft” in a statement, the activity, which it described as harmful and hidden, is behind a group of Chinese hackers operating under the name “Vault Typhoon”.

Microsoft added that the group’s main goal was to disrupt critical communications infrastructure between the United States and Asia, in addition to targeting the industry, transportation, construction, marine, education and government services sectors.

And “Microsoft” indicated that “Vault Typhoon” was active in mid-2021, when it targeted critical infrastructure on the island of Guam and other places in the United States.

According to the American company, the “observed behavior” of the “Vault Typhoon” indicates that they wanted to spy and control the systems of vital sites for as long as possible.

Members of Volt Typhoon stealthily collect data from keyboards and networks, then put it on file to prepare it to infiltrate and use valid stolen credentials.

Then the hacker group tries to integrate into the network activity, and control traffic routing, according to their whims.