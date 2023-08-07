Doctors have warned against excessive exposure to sunlight during the summer, stressing that dermatology clinics are witnessing a significant increase in the number of patients during the summer months, especially young people and adolescents.

They explained that the skin is susceptible to sunburn, dryness, pigmentation, and fungus, warning against tanning the skin with what is known as “tan”, which causes problems in the skin, and a change in its pigment for a long time that forces them later to see doctors and search for treatment.

Dermatology consultant and assistant professor at the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dr. Anwar Al-Hammadi, said that dealing with sunlight during the summer season in particular must be in accordance with a special preventive measure, especially as it usually coincides with the vacation season and people get used to going to the beaches. And visiting water parks, and practicing sports activities.

He stated that dermatology clinics usually witness a significant increase in the number of patients during the summer, most of whom suffer from sunburn, skin pigmentation, allergies, lupus erythematosus, in addition to exposure to fungi, stressing the need to follow preventive measures that protect the skin from the dangers of the summer sun through Use moisturizing creams, umbrellas, and stay away from direct exposure to sunlight for a long time.

Al-Hammadi pointed out that tanning the skin by going to the beaches to give it a darker color causes skin pigmentation problems and burns.

And he stated that the lifestyle during the summer season in general makes us vulnerable to diseases in the event of ignoring the preventive measures to protect the skin, stressing that many are exposed to the problem of skin fungus due to excessive sweating, unclean swimming pools, and the use of fitness tools in “gym” halls without sterilization or cleaning.

Skin dryness and exposure to burns are among the most threatening to society members during the summer, as it occurs as a result of direct exposure to sunlight for 15 minutes or more, which necessitates the continuous use of moisturizing creams to protect the skin from these risks. He advised to drink more water during the summer to protect the skin.

measures

The World Health Organization has identified measures to ensure enjoyment of the sun’s rays while preventing its risks, represented in the need to protect children from exposure to ultraviolet radiation. Limit exposure to midday rays, as they are most intense between 10 am and 2 pm.

She advised resorting to shade when ultraviolet rays are strongest, as well as wearing a wide hat and loose-fitting clothing.

She also urged the use of sunblock lotions.