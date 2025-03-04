03/04/2025



Dodi Lukebakio avoided with his goal before him Ray Vallecano In the final stretch of the game that the three points were left by the franjirrojo team last Saturday (1-1). The Belgian international, who had been missing during the game, appeared at the key moment for, with a great maneuver to put the definitive draw on the scoreboard. Lukebakio He already adds eleven goals This campaign reaching its roof in the same season and being unquestionably the maximum filmmaker. García Pimienta is missing that the rest of the players contribute better scoring figures paying special attention to the second line in which Juanlu is the honorable exception with four goals in LaLiga.

Thirteen different players of the Sevillista team they have managed to see goal in the 26 days held to date in season 24-25. Except Lukebakio With their eleven goals cited, Juanlu With the four also mentioned and Isaacwith three, The remaining ten players have barely managed to score a goal.

Lukebakio, Juanlu and Isaac add more than half (18) of the total goals (31) achieved by Sevilla in LaLiga. Arietes, extremes and midfielders are called to step forward in this choral responsibility. Saúl Ñíguez, Djibril Sow, Stanis Idumbo or Chidera Ejke They usually reach the attack from second line, but they do not finish having the effectiveness that the team would give the most resources when facing the matches.

Different are the cases of Rubén Vargas and Akor adams, Footballers arrived last January to the squad and which are also expected to provide numbers in the scoring accounts. The Swiss international is being one of the leading soccer players in the Sevillista offensive phase since its arrival, but does not end up completing its occasions in goals and at the moment hardly adds to its statistics the achieved before Barcelona. The Nigerian tip will have, when he recovers from his injury, to provide goals that raise the competition for Isaac Romero. It will have few games ahead before the season ends, although it will not be difficult to improve the numbers of Iheanachowho left the club without achieving any goal in LaLiga.









Almost twelve shots to make goal

Defenders like Kike Salas, Pedrosa either Badé They have been key with their goals in some game of the season. Nemanja Gudelj It is another of the soccer players who, throughout his career as Sevillista, has seen a goal recurrently and in this campaign it has not yet been released.

Sevilla The efficacy has not looked during this course necessary for the rival goal that has made it capable of resolving matches that it had in face. In fact he has barely achieved two victories for two or more goals difference during this 24-25. García Pimienta need, according to Driblab statistics, almost 12 shots to make a goalfact that reflects the problems that the nervous picture has in this regard without showing security to be able to maintain its inviolate goal.