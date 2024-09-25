GUASAVE, SINALOA.- Right-handed pitcher Iván Izaguirre was one of the reliable elements in the Algodoneros de Guasave bullpen last season, which is why he is preparing to face the 2024-2025 season of the Arco Mexicana Pacific League, where he will try to help the team achieve the planned objective, in what will be his fourth campaign with that team.

Last season with the blue and white he pitched in 27 games, where he accumulated a 3-0 win-loss record and with an ERA of 2.22 in 28 and a third innings.; where he also struck out 17 and had the opportunity to save a game, as well as five holds.

In the Mexican Baseball League with Saraperos de Saltillo, he finished with a 0-0 record in wins and losses in 17 games as a reliever, where he worked in 20 innings with an ERA of 4.50.

Ivan Izaguirre, from Algodoneros de Guasave, working in the bullpen. Vicente Guerrero.

Interview

“Very strong, very happy, glad to be with the group again, with my teammates. Very comfortable, to be honest. The heat has been strong, but we arrived physically and mentally prepared, so we had a great time in these practices,” he said.

The championship has always been like that from the beginning, and from day one we have been training with the goal of the championship very clear, and more than anything, that is it. I personally want to help the team, to be able to contribute my grain of sand to achieve the objective,” he said.

He argued that he will always be ready when manager Jolbert Cabrera needs him, whether he needs him to start games or come from the bullpen, he will be available to help the team get good results.