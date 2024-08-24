On Friday, August 23, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time), the Cruz Azul Sky Machine faced the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro on the field of the La Corregidora stadium, for the match corresponding to the fifth day of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
With a goal by Rotondi via penalty, shortly before the end of the first half, the cement workers took the lead on the scoreboard. In the second half, Querétaro tried but failed to score the goal that would give them the tie, and near the end, Cruz Azul youth player Amaury Morales scored the 2-0, sealing the victory in favor of the cement workers, who regain the overall lead of the tournament.
Cruz Azul’s La Máquina Celeste is unbeaten so far in the 2024 Apertura tournament. They have four wins and only one draw. They are the absolute leaders of the competition, with ten points, and their next match will be next Saturday, August 31, when they face none other than the Águilas del América.
The last time Cruz Azul and América faced each other in a Liga MX match was in the final of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 1-0 in favor of the Azulcremas. The match took place on the Aztec stadium field, and culminated in the second championship for those led by André Jardine.
Although a regular season match is nothing like a national championship final, Martín Anselmi’s team will surely take to the field looking for more than just three points.
#goal #youth #player #Amaury #Morales #sealed #Cruz #Azuls #victory #Querétaro
Leave a Reply