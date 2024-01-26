Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 01/26/2024 – 13:12

The Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, said that the federal government's goal is to create, by 2026, 3.2 million new enrollments in full-time schools. Furthermore, the minister presented another target set by the MEC: that by 2030, all States will have at least 80% of literate children at the right age.

“I wanted to make this call, because the biggest inspectors of a policy are the parents, the teachers, the population, the secretaries. Demand from the ministry, the states, the municipalities”, said Santana.

The minister also announced that the ministry will present a pact for literacy among young people and adults in Brazil.

Camilo Santana did not present details about the proposal.

This Friday's press conference, the 26th, was called by the federal government to talk specifically about actions in the Education sector.

Earlier, the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said that the main problems in Brazilian Education are in Secondary and Elementary Education.

He also stated that, no matter how hard the government works, “it is always saying something to do”.