The goal and football and, therefore, a large part of the chances of success of Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​passes through them, through the most decisive and decisive footballers of both teams. In the white outfit, by Karim Benzema, who has recently signed the best scoring streak of his career, after having scored in seven consecutive games (six of them in the League), although he was left without a goal in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against Liverpool. In the case of the azulgrana, for the one of always, Leo Messi, whom Madrid does not stop fearing, although the Argentine star has not achieved any goal or has given a single assist in the last seven classics, since Cristiano Ronaldo left the white house in 2018.

Benzema and Messi take center stage in the duel between the eternal rivals for their punch and their influence on offensive play of the two colossi, which the French and Argentine striker make grow with their ability to define against the opposing goal and their talent. Benzema adds this season 24 goals, 18 of them in La Liga, while Messi leads the Pichichi with 23 goals, after having recovered since the beginning of the year the scoring nose, which has allowed Barça to relaunch. The Argentine forward has scored no less than 16 goals in the last 13 league games and is once again happy at Barcelona, ​​although his future remains unknown.

Zinedine Zidane highlights “the good chemistry between Karim and all his teammates, which is reflected on the pitch”, and the former Olympique Lyon player enjoys his splendid moment, dotted with goals and decisive combinations, both as a member of a trident and as if it is one of the two attacking pair players. «I feel free in the field. I do what I want. I help my team at the beginning of the play, I finish it … That has been my game since I was little “, recalls Benzema, who like Messi has not scored in a classic for three years, although he has made two passes from scoring during the post-Christian era. Without goals from Benzema or Messi in the last seven classics, Real Madrid have won two and Barcelona three.

The absence of Sergio Ramos will also allow Benzema to wear the white captain’s armband for the first time in a clash between whites and Catalans, after having already played 35 classics, in which he has only scored nine goals, although he has distributed nine scoring passes . For Messi it will already be his classic number 45, with a spectacular balance of 26 goals and 14 assists, despite his poor record in those last games against Madrid, in some of which he has not only gone unnoticed, but also very frustrated.

Although much is expected of Benzema at Alfredo Di Stéfano, the classics, in any case, are not particularly good for the French striker in the general count, because Real Madrid have only won 10 games against the Catalans with him, with 16 defeats of the meringues and nine draws. With Messi, the Barça footballer with the most classics in the history of the Barça club, the Catalan team has won 19 wins in the 44 games they have played, compared to 14 defeats for the Catalans. After so much drought against the Madridistas, when the Rosario striker was magnified by Cristiano’s competition, like the Portuguese facing him, Barça once again claimed his forcefulness.