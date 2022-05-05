The National Guard is an institution that, before the people and based on its performance, is in the process of legitimization. A process that takes time in any security institution, because it has to be based on a succession of positive events and must be confirmed in its daily actions.

With what happened to the young Ángel Yael, 19, who was shot dead by a member of the National Guard, a good part of that work is called into question. Ángel, a veterinary student at the University of Guanajuato, was at a party one afternoon last week with a group of friends. They decided to go in a van to one of the student apartments in the area. On the way they were intercepted by a National Guard patrol that demanded that they stop, the youths apparently did not stop, an element of the Guard began to shoot Angel’s vehicle with a long weapon. He died and one of his companions was seriously injured. They did not carry weapons, they did not make any attempt to respond to the National Guard, simply, according to the GN, they did not stop when they were told.

It is inadmissible that this element fired when he also had located the students’ vehicle and they were stopping. There is no better way to discredit a security institution than one of its elements being easy on the trigger and attacking young people. A few years ago, a similar mistake by military elements at the Monterrey TEC, which left two students dead, had very high costs for the military institution and generated a general rejection of Monterrey society.

The same is happening in Guanajuato, where from the state government to the University authorities have spoken very harshly. The commanders of the National Guard had a first positive reaction by making the element that shot Ángel and his friends available to the authorities. But hours later a Control Judge released that element because he issued an order not to be linked to the process because the Attorney General’s Office accused him of “attempted homicide”, and not for qualified homicide, for which the element of the GN was released from prison and will continue its process in freedom.

It is inconceivable that this element would have fired at a group of young people who did not represent any danger to the guards. It is inconceivable that the FGR has accused him only of “attempted homicide.” That the control judge has not reviewed or ordered to review the charge and that he has released this element.

This has provoked a double and justified reaction from the state government and especially from the University of Guanajuato. Everything is more strange because in the statement that the National Guard itself issued, late in relation to the events, it was said that its member had “come down from the unit and fired at the students,” causing the death of Ángel Yahel, and injuring the 21-year-old girl who accompanied him.

First, if the National Guard patrol was on one of its routes and they ran into these young people, they were not attacked and the young people’s car must have stopped or gone at a slow speed, if they were never aggressive, much less weapons, because they did not have them, how is it explained that the element of the Guard even got out of his vehicle and, standing up, fired his long weapon at the students’ vehicle: it was not a mistake, it was not a mistake, it was a direct attack against innocent young people, and as such he should be punished, even more so because he is a member of the National Guard.

One of the arguments that is always used to explain the dissolution of the Federal Police and the creation of the National Guard is, among others, that being an institution that has training and elements that come from the army and the navy, they have another discipline, another formation. One of the criticisms is that for this reason, because of their training, they could be more likely to use lethal force in their operations. I do not believe that there is an absolute determinism in either position, but in this case the persistent criticism about the unjustifiable use of lethal force was confirmed.

The situation is made even worse by the judge’s actions and the incomprehensible accusation presented by the Attorney General’s Office that has caused, as we said, the outrage of the university community, the university authorities and the local government. The University itself in its statement indicates that what was resolved by the judge based on the accusation presented by the FGR, “does not coincide with what was reported by the National Guard in its press release. As we have insisted, there are indications to presume that the event has several implications and that it is possible that there were more elements (from the National Guard) involved in what happened. We demand that the competent authorities carry out a deep, exhaustive and rigorous investigation, according to the seriousness of the attack perpetrated against members of our student community.”

They are absolutely right: in this fact there is a chain of inadmissible errors that have to go beyond the fact that an element, because it occurred to him, began to fire at a vehicle that did not represent any threat and also in broad daylight and in the center from the city.

The National Guard, headed by General Luis Rodríguez Bucio, is obliged to carry out an exhaustive investigation, report it publicly, and the Guard itself must demand that the authorities prosecute the person or persons responsible for the true crime they committed. This is the only way to create strong and reliable institutions.