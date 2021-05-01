The National Police have posted a Twitter warning on how burglars mark possible properties to visit.

It’s basically a simple technique, nearly invisible to the casual eye, to see if a property is being used.

“If you arrive home and fine strands of glue between the door jam and the door itself, be on your guard and contact the police,” reads the Twitter warning, because your house might be under surveillance.

The old method of placing a small strip of stiff, transparent plastic that falls out upon opening the door is not half as effective.

The strands of dried glue are much more difficult to see and unlike the plastic strips, they are not left on the floor where they might be seen.

(News: Granada, Andalucia)