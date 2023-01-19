After months of debate, the Pentagon has decided to supply Ukrainian troops with a deadly missile which, according to former US general Ben Hodges, will cause panic in Putin’s army. “The GLSDB (Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb) will leave no way out for the Russians. Life in both the Russian Navy and Air Force is about to start getting very uncomfortable,” the retired serviceman said on Twitter. The weapon combines the GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) bomb with the M26 rocket engine , both available in US stockpiles.Although the US has rejected Kiev’s requests for the Atacms missile with a range of 297km, the GLSDB’s 150km range would allow Ukraine to strike Russian military targets that have hitherto been out of his reach and to continue his counterattacks.



01:10