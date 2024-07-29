The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a Glorious Gaming Model O mouse. The discount is 35% off the recommended price. You just need to reach this address or use the box you see below.
The advised price is €89.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform, even better than the Prime Day discount in July. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Glorious Gaming Model O Mouse Features
This model features a honeycomb design. It weighs only 69 gramsfor maximum lightness. It also offers RGB lighting effects to customize the aesthetics. Connection is possible via 2.4 GHz wireless and cable (also for charging). The battery promises up to 71 hours of use on a single charge.
The Glorious Gaming Model O mouse offers a 400 IPS tracking speed19,000 maximum DPI and a polling rate of up to 1,000 Hz. Omron switches guarantee a total of 20 million clicks.
