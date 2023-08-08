Tuesday, August 8, 2023, 09:03



The works of the Glorieta del Paseo de Mula are in their final phase, after an investment of 485,000 euros. Through restoration work, the original Spanish-style aesthetics of this emblematic place in the municipality are being recovered, “returning it to the splendor of the design created by the master builder Juan Huéscar Egea in 1929,” according to municipal sources detailed yesterday.

The enhancement of this public space has meant the recovery of the tree pits, the tiled benches, the original lampposts and the design of the four fountains with low pools. Along these lines, the original layout of the central parterres, which were modified in the works carried out in 1975, and the decorative tile cladding have been recovered. Likewise, stabilized albero has been included for the interior pavement and the level of the garden has been lowered.