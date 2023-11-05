The Glorieta de España, at the doors of the Murcia City Council headquarters, was the setting chosen to celebrate the first concentration in the capital of the Region against the amnesty law negotiated by the Spanish Government with the Catalan independentists. A concentration that took place at noon this Sunday, after the one carried out this Saturday by citizens in Cartagena.

As in the port city, the participants from Murcia commented that they received the call through social media groups and do not rule out that there will be a second protest next week, but this time at the PSOE headquarters on Princesa de la street. city.

Carrying Spanish flags and small banners, and distributing stickers with the image of Pedro Sánchez as Pinocchio, they reproached the president of the central government for the agreements, among slogans such as ‘Sell your house, not Spain’, ‘Spain is not for sale’ and ‘Not even a crime without its penalty.

Manolo López-Guillén, a fifth generation Murcian, reduced the reason why he had attended the rally to three words, “unity of Spain.” “There is a lot of uncertainty about the future of Spain and the possible breakup hurts me,” he said.

At his side, María Teresa participated with Manolo fifteen days ago in the rally in Madrid against the amnesty and the economic agreements that accompany it. “We are also here because we citizens have to strengthen the democratic public powers, those who believe in the Constitution.”

Sisters Teresa and Montserrat García highlighted the “injustice” that the agreement represents for the rest of Spaniards, “giving privileges to one Community over the rest”; At the same time, they criticized the Government for saying “that a crime is not committed.” “It is not fair that 7 votes, seven people, decide for all Spaniards,” she noted.

From the San Antolín neighborhood, a group of friends approached the concentration, which dissolved around 1 p.m. María Marín Torres supported what was defended by other participants and was willing to travel to Madrid to continue showing her protest against the Government’s decisions. “It is a shame what they force us to endure, and I feel like they are taking away a room from the apartment where I live,” he stated, regretting that they are talking about this “and nothing about the needs that our country has; “He only works to sink Spain.”