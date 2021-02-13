First at 5 meters, then 7, then 10: with each new exercise, the trainees retreat and move away from the targets set up at the back of the shooting range of the 6th Engineer Regiment (6th RG), in Angers. They are half a dozen this February morning to familiarize themselves with their new individual weapon, the Glock 17. “We are in 2021, it was time to have a modern weapon, more precise, more reliable, more manageable, and with more power“, summarizes one of the instructors, Chief Warrant Officer Jérôme.

“With aging weapons, we had incidents. There, with the Glock 17, I had to fire 1,000 rounds since January, and zero incidents.” Chief Warrant Officer Jérôme, shooting instructor in the 6th RG to franceinfo

He glances amusedly at one of his colleagues, equipped with an old model, the Pamas (automatic pistol from the Manufacture d’Armes de Saint-Étienne). “You see, he describes, the gun holster is not suitable at all, it hangs over the leg, the barrel is in the wrong direction. The Glock’s holster is rigid, so it’s easier to take out. “

On a table, a second instructor places the Glock next to its predecessors, the Pamas, which entered service in the 1980s, and the MAC model 1950 (Manufacture d’Armes de Châtellerault) whose design is much older. Chief Warrant Officer Sébastien lists: “The Glock weighs less than a kilogram loaded, compared to a kilogram and a half for the other two. That changes everything. And the Glock contains 17 cartridges, against eight for the MAC 50.”





On the right, the Glock 17, the new handgun in the French armies. On the left, one of its predecessors, the Pamas dating from the 1980s. (FRANCK COGNARD / RADIO FRANCE)

In the field, that can change everything, continues Jérôme: “In Mali, when it was necessary to enter caves, we could not use our long weapons, HK416 or Famas. We had to go with handguns. And having eight cartridges instead of 17, that’s one. big difference. “ The Glock 17 was until then in staffing with the special forces only. From now on, it will be Glock for all soldiers: the armies have ordered 80,000 copies.

“When the soldier has a problem with his long weapon, he has a better ability to react with the Glock. This increases his safety.” Commander Michaël, n ° 2 of the 6th RG to franceinfo

And once again, for “small equipment”, a foreign supplier was chosen, as when it was necessary to change the assault rifle, the aging but French Famas (assault rifle from the Manufacture d ‘ weapons of Saint-Étienne), replaced by a German weapon, the HK416. Austrian Glock manufactures weapons that equip military and civilian forces around the world. In France, the long and handgun industry is dead. It would take years and millions of dollars of research and studies before we can hope to restart a production. And to hope to be up to the arms manufacturers already well established worldwide.

This new semi-automatic, the Glock 17, is therefore more precise, more reliable, more compact and easier than the two models it replaces. But his arrival in the armed forces has another advantage, according to number 2 of the 6th RG, Commander Michaël: “The arrival of the Glock 17 is enshrined in the LPM, the military programming law 2019-2025. And the LPM, it is not always very concrete for the soldier. There, this endowment of a more modern weapon and more efficient, it’s concrete. It’s rewarding. “