– The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) today announced that Velocity Global, a leading global expansion solutions company, has been designated the Official Global Work Platform of the LPGA and the Ladies European Tour (LET , European Women’s Tour) in a multi-year deal.

Velocity Global will work with the LPGA Tour and the LET to highlight the global impact of its players, who represent more than 60 countries, enhancing opportunities to tell their stories and increase their recognition.

“This alliance underscores that global talent drives greater competition,” said Rob Wellner, senior manager of sales, marketing and strategic alliances for Velocity Global.

“Golf is truly a global sport and to be successful, you have to measure yourself against anyone, anywhere. We are proud of our partnership with the LPGA and the LET to support global female golfers, in the same way that our Platform Global Workforce supports talent and business around the world.

Inspiration for new generations

This alliance launches the Velocity Global Impact Award, which celebrates players who have helped grow the sport of golf and inspire the next generation of athletes through their actions. The structure of the 2022 nominations and other details about the Velocity Global Impact Award will be announced in the coming months.

“We are excited to welcome Velocity Global to the LPGA Partners family and create this impact recognition to showcase our players off the ropes,” said LPGA Director of Sales Kelly Hyne. “As a like-minded global business, Velocity Global will help us illustrate the impact our players have on the sport of golf and their home countries. We look forward to many years of collaboration.”

The LPGA and LET will use Velocity Global’s Global Job Platform to streamline compliance, benefits and talent roster in hosting competitions in 25 countries and multiple continents this year.

“We are delighted to partner with Velocity Global to use their world-class talent and expansion solutions to accelerate our business growth and international impact,” said LET CEO Alexandra Armas. “Golf is a global sport and we welcome this opportunity to better serve our players and continue to promote the growth of golf globally.”

Additionally, as an official partner of the LPGA’s Women Network, Velocity Global will use the LPGA platform to highlight internal initiatives focused on women’s leadership, diversity, equity and inclusion through additional programs.

Velocity Global has expanded its support for women’s sports with the recent announcement that LPGA Tour players Lexi Thompson and Albane Valenzuela have joined six-time PGA TOUR champion Billy Horschel and four-time APGA Tour champion Kevin Hall. , as ambassadors of its global brand in the world of golf.

