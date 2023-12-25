Every time the Christmas holidays arrive, many wonder about the meaning of our rituals. Some question its necessity, others criticize the apparent frivolity with which we celebrate a holiday of religious origin. This is what the American historian JAR Pimlott defined as “the Christmas paradox.” He was referring to the tension between the consumerist materialism that characterizes this holiday today and the non-materialist Christian values ​​that inspire it; a tension between the profane and the sacred that evokes the history of this celebration. Let us remember that, in Roman Europe, Saturnalia was celebrated coinciding with the winter solstice, a festival dedicated to the god Saturn, which marked the transition between the harvest period and the sowing period. During this festival, gifts were exchanged and homes were decorated with lights and evergreen branches. In a similar way, the Nordic peoples celebrated the jól either yule around December 21 with bonfires, banquets, offerings to their gods and decorations of pine and holly. The celebration of the Christian Nativity was superimposed, little by little, on these pre-Christian traditions and customs. Thus, for example, we find the first references to Christmas trees in the 16th century, already as part of the commemoration of the birth of Jesus, but in clear continuity with pre-Christian ornamentation rituals.

Perhaps because, from the beginning, Christmas has had this double dimension of a pagan materialist festival and a Christian religious celebration, that is why it has been possible to separate the first dimension and export the rituals associated with it to the rest of the world. Under the Victorian reign, the Germanic tradition of decorating the Christmas tree became popular, first in the United Kingdom, and then spread to British colonies and former colonies, such as the United States. After the Second World War, the Anglo-Germanic Christmas aesthetic, with its fir trees illuminated with electric lights and the character of Santa Claus (another example of hybridization between the Christian figure of Saint Nicholas and the Norse god Odin), expanded its presence in around the world through advertising and products from large American companies such as Coca Cola, Disney or McDonald's.

Since it is possible to separate this materialistic and pagan dimension of Christmas, its rituals do not interfere with indigenous religious customs outside the West. As Junko Kimura and Russel Belk explain regarding Japan, in the Asian country there is a separation in space and time of Christmas rituals. Christmas ornamentation, for example, is absent “not only in obvious places such as Buddhist temples, Shinto shrines, and the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, but also in traditional Japanese restaurants and homes, Japanese gardens, and Sumo wrestling arenas.” This spatial segregation “allows Christmas to be maintained as something foreign, exotic and separate from what is considered truly Japanese.” Something similar happens in other Asian societies, such as India. Outside the Christian community, the taste for Christmas rituals is essentially aesthetic; an opportunity to imagine and produce all kinds of multicolored decorations, from paper mache stars to Santa Clauses riding elephants.

The globalization of Christmas can be seen as a persistent imprint of European colonialism and Western cultural hegemony. Also as a symptom of an economic system that tends to see any celebration, individual or collective, as an opportunity to introduce products to the market and stimulate their massive consumption. In this sense, nothing prevents festivities originating from other regions of the world from achieving the same global visibility as Christmas, as is beginning to happen with the Mexican Day of the Dead or the Chinese New Year. However, beyond the criticism of the trivialization and commercialization of Christmas and other festivities, it is worth remembering that human beings have the need, even neurological, to suspend our daily lives from time to time with rituals that connect us with a time. of another quality, let's call it sacred, transcendent or, simply, different. In his classic work The elemental forms of the religious life, Émile Durkheim explains how rituals take us out of our ordinary activity, allowing us to return to it “with more courage and enthusiasm, not only because we have come into contact with a higher source of energy, but also because our forces have been revitalized by momentarily experiencing a life less tense, more gifted and free.” Thus, one of the functions of Saturnalia was to allow the relaxation of social norms and hierarchies for a short time. What's more, that “higher energy” that Durkheim refers to does not necessarily have a supernatural or religious character. In contemporary societies, it comes, among others, from the synchronized celebration of secularized rituals as happens on these dates. From this perspective, looped Christmas carols or excessive sweets may be less reprehensible. As long as they are limited to a short time.

Olivia Muñoz-Rojas She has a PhD in Sociology from the London School of Economics and an independent researcher. oliviamunozrojasblog.com

