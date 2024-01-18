The global wellness industry… trillion investments

Wellness is a big global business with revenues reaching $5.6 trillion in 2022, according to a new report issued by the Global Wellness Institute, based in Miami, Florida. The institute, which is a non-profit organization, believes that the industry has achieved growth, with revenues reaching $3.4 trillion in 2013, and by 2027, it is expected to grow by an additional 57%, to reach $8.5 trillion, that is, about twice Germany’s gross domestic product.

“We were surprised by the resilience of the global wellness economy and how quickly it rebounded from the pandemic,” said Katherine Johnston, a senior research fellow at the Global Wellness Institute. There are varying estimates on what the size of the wellness industry really constitutes. For example, one frequently cited figure is $1.5 trillion, published by consulting firm McKinsey & Company in 2021.

Wellness can be an all-encompassing and vague label for a wide variety of companies. In its report, the Global Wellness Institute defines the industry as “the active pursuit of activities, choices and lifestyles that lead to a state of holistic health.” In its research, the institute divided wellness into several broad categories, the largest of which — “personal care and beauty” — is valued at $1.08 trillion. This subsector includes things like skin care, and hair or nail salons.

This category is closely followed by “healthy eating, nutrition, and weight loss,” with a value of $1.07 trillion, and this does not include the fast-growing market for prescription weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic. Other categories cited by the Global Wellness Institute include health tourism, a $651 billion industry, physical activities, such as going to the gym, and general health, along with traditional and complementary medicine.

In one of the biggest changes since before the pandemic, spending on public health, prevention and personalized medicine rose to $611 billion in 2022 from $358 billion in 2019. The report includes health screenings for COVID-19 and cancer.

One of the smallest segments is “workplace wellness.” This consists of tailored programs by employers aimed at promoting employee health and well-being, such as fitness and educational classes. Unlike many other sectors, this market has shrunk since 2019, from $52.2 billion to $50.6 billion in 2022, because more employees are now working from home, and companies are cutting costs.

It's a different picture for hospitality companies, which are increasingly trying to capitalize on health tourism and the demand for spas. Through luxury brands, including One&Only, and individual properties such as Atlantis The Royal, Kerzner International is creating a brand that aligns with this trend. The SIRO lifestyle, fitness and recovery hotel will focus around guests' fitness, mental health, nutrition and sleep. And he won't be alone. Equinox, once famous for its high-end gyms, opened its first hotel in New York's Hudson Yards in 2019, with rooms described as “temples of renewal,” and in September, it was named to the Top 50 list. A hotel in the world for the first time ever.

The only other hotel in New York to make this list is the Aman New York Hotel, which includes a three-story health suite that is part spa, part medical practice. A Harvard-trained internist can run your blood tests and prescribe “wellness programs,” which include hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

“Every major brand has committed to the idea that wellness is the new battleground for luxury hotels,” Angie Theron, founder of Facegym, said in an interview with Bloomberg. “Where it used to be about what restaurant concept you had, now it's about what you do in the spa,” she added. “It's not just about having a big pool, it's now about having smart doctors and scientists on staff.”

As for those who spend the most on health, per capita spending is highest in North America, amounting to $5,108 annually, which is much higher than its counterpart in Europe, which amounts to $1,596. Gym memberships, new haircuts, vitamins, spa visits, and yoga trips are also on the rise.

Sarah Rapaport

A correspondent for Bloomberg, based in London

Published by special arrangement with the Washington Post Leasing and Syndication Service.