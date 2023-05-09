The “My Blood for My Country” initiative succeeded in collecting 1,196 new blood units during the Global Village season, and it also succeeded in attracting and attracting new groups to donate, as among the donors there were 771 donors for the first time, or 64.4% of the total donors.

The initiative was implemented in cooperation between the Dubai Health Authority, Al-Amin Service, Emirates Al-Youm newspaper, and Global Village.

The Director of the Department of Laboratories and Genetics at the Authority, Dr. Hussein Al-Samt, confirmed to «Emirates Today» that the initiative succeeded in attracting a group of young people who visited the Global Village during its season from December 14 to April 27, when they constituted 64.4%.

He stated that the statistics showed an increase in the number of donors among the country’s citizens, as their number reached 309 citizens, or 26.64%, of whom 73 were female, which reflects the growing societal awareness of the importance of blood donation.

For her part, the Director of the Dubai Blood Donation Center, Dr. Mai Raouf, stated that the initiative aims to spread awareness and culture about blood donation, as a humanitarian and patriotic act, as well as attract donors for the first time to expand the base of blood donors in the Emirate of Dubai, and support the authority’s database in cases Emergencies, crises, and the need for rare blood types donors.

It also aims to focus on the age group 18-30 years (youth category) to make blood donation part of a healthy lifestyle, and to encourage government agencies in the Emirate of Dubai to support blood donation, by participating in blood donation campaigns.

The “My Blood for My Country” campaign was launched in its first session in 2012, under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

His Highness was the first to donate blood, which contributed to the success of the initiative and encouraged community members to participate in it, especially after His Highness emphasized the importance of the initiative by saying, “Blood donation is the best gift that a citizen and resident can give as an expression of love for the country, especially since there are sick and injured.” I need every drop of blood.”

The campaign has achieved successive successes over the past years, enhancing the stock and capabilities of the Dubai Blood Donation Center, and its ability to provide sufficient amounts of blood for patients in need, in various public and private sector hospitals in Dubai.